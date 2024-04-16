Scales are placed in front of a P-19 fire truck after a joint inspection by Airmen from the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen AFB, Guam, April 7, 2024. Approximately 800 U.S. Air Force Airmen are flying, maintaining and supporting 29 aircraft operating at five disaggregated locations during AR 24-1. The exercise employs combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8346869
|VIRIN:
|240407-F-IP109-1020
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|31.67 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
