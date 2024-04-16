JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

Scales are placed in front of a P-19 fire truck after a joint inspection by Airmen from the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen AFB, Guam, April 7, 2024. Approximately 800 U.S. Air Force Airmen are flying, maintaining and supporting 29 aircraft operating at five disaggregated locations during AR 24-1. The exercise employs combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

