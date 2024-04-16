Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 4 of 20]

    JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, conduct a joint inspection on a P-19 fire truck so it can be aerial transported during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen AFB, Guam, April 7, 2024. AR 24-1 is a 3rd Wing-led exercise that focuses on Agile Combat Employment and a hub-and-spoke concept of operations with an operations center, or hub, located at Andersen AFB, and four disaggregated locations serving as the spokes. The exercise employs combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    LRS
    Agile Reaper
    3rd AEW
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    AR 24-1
    Agile Reaper 24-1

