    JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 7 of 20]

    JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Cough (left), a contingency support team member assigned to the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Loren Rice, the NCOIC of the combat mobility flight assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, calculate the center of balance of a P-19 fire truck during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 7, 2024. AR 24-1 is an effort from the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, composed of several units from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska; Yokota Air Base, Japan; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, coming together as the 3rd AEW to exercise Agile Combat Employment, rehearse capabilities in an operationally relevant environment and to provide air dominance, global mobility and command and control with a hub-and-spoke system of operations based out of Andersen AFB. The 3rd AEW Airmen are training as Mission Ready Airmen (MRA), focusing on a mix of skills needed to optimize wartime operational mission generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 21:10
    Photo ID: 8346864
    VIRIN: 240407-F-IP109-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 32.7 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    LRS
    Agile Reaper
    3rd AEW
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    AR 24-1
    Agile Reaper 24-1

