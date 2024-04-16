U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Cough (left), a contingency support team member assigned to the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Loren Rice, the NCOIC of the combat mobility flight assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, calculate the center of balance of a P-19 fire truck during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 7, 2024. AR 24-1 is an effort from the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, composed of several units from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska; Yokota Air Base, Japan; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, coming together as the 3rd AEW to exercise Agile Combat Employment, rehearse capabilities in an operationally relevant environment and to provide air dominance, global mobility and command and control with a hub-and-spoke system of operations based out of Andersen AFB. The 3rd AEW Airmen are training as Mission Ready Airmen (MRA), focusing on a mix of skills needed to optimize wartime operational mission generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 21:10 Photo ID: 8346864 VIRIN: 240407-F-IP109-1012 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 32.7 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.