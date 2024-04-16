Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 8 of 20]

    JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zoe Hargis, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, conducts a joint inspection on an R-11 refueler so it can be aerial transported during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 7, 2024. AR 24-1 is an effort from the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, composed of several units from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska; Yokota Air Base, Japan; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, coming together as the 3rd AEW to exercise Agile Combat Employment, rehearse capabilities in an operationally relevant environment and to provide air dominance, global mobility and command and control with a hub-and-spoke system of operations based out of Andersen AFB. The 3rd AEW Airmen are training as Mission Ready Airmen (MRA), focusing on a mix of skills needed to optimize wartime operational mission generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 21:10
    This work, JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRS
    Agile Reaper
    3rd AEW
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    AR 24-1
    Agile Reaper 24-1

