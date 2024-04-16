U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zoe Hargis, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, takes measurements on a P-19 fire truck during a joint inspection so it to be loaded onto a C-130 Hercules during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 7, 2024. AR 24-1 is a 3rd Wing-led exercise that focuses on Agile Combat Employment and a hub-and-spoke concept of operations with an operations center, or hub, located at Andersen AFB, and four disaggregated locations serving as the spokes. The exercise employs combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)
|04.07.2024
|04.17.2024 21:10
|8346866
|240407-F-IP109-1018
|5126x7817
|26.05 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|3
|0
This work, JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
