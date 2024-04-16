JBER, Andersen Airmen align for joint inspection during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zoe Hargis, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, concludes a joint inspection on an R-11 refueler so that it can be aerial transported during Exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 7, 2024. AR 24-1 is an effort from the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, largely composed of units out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to exercise Agile Combat Employment, rehearse capabilities in an operationally relevant environment and to provide air dominance, global mobility and command and control with a hub-and-spoke system of operations based out of Andersen AFB. The 3rd AEW Airmen are training as Mission Ready Airmen (MRA), focusing on a mix of skills needed to optimize wartime operational mission generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

