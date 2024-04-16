Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the 121st Marine Fighter Attack Squadron completes initial checks before taking off at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. During Korea Flying Training 2024, the 8th Fighter Wing tested its ability to accept follow-on forces, accepting 24 airframes from across the Indo-Pacific region to operate from one flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Samuel Earick)

