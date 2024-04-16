Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission [Image 7 of 7]

    Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the 121st Marine Fighter Attack Squadron completes initial checks before taking off at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. During Korea Flying Training 2024, the 8th Fighter Wing tested its ability to accept follow-on forces, accepting 24 airframes from across the Indo-Pacific region to operate from one flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 04:09
    Photo ID: 8344856
    VIRIN: 240415-F-EZ422-1308
    Resolution: 5708x3211
    Size: 8.01 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    F-35
    INDOPACOM
    KFT24
    Korea Flying Training 2024
    121st MFAS

