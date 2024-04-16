Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission [Image 4 of 7]

    Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the 121st Marine Fighter Attack Squadron takes off during Korea Flying Training 2024, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 tests 7th Air Forces’ ability to accept follow-on forces, creating an advantage for U.S. and ROK forces by training participants to operate with dissimilar aircraft and ensuring aircrew members are battle-ready for many potential situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    This work, Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    F-35
    INDOPACOM
    KFT24
    Korea Flying Training 2024
    121st MFAS

