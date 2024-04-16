Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the 121st Marine Fighter Attack Squadron takes off during Korea Flying Training 2024, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 tests 7th Air Forces’ ability to accept follow-on forces, creating an advantage for U.S. and ROK forces by training participants to operate with dissimilar aircraft and ensuring aircrew members are battle-ready for many potential situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Samuel Earick)

