A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the 121st Marine Fighter Attack Squadron taxis before taking off during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 integrates U.S. and ROK forces to train to defend against surface-to-air and air-to-air threats, ensuring mutual understanding and trust between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 04:09 Photo ID: 8344852 VIRIN: 240415-F-EZ422-1286 Resolution: 5081x2858 Size: 5.89 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.