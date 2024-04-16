Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the 121st Marine Fighter Attack Squadron completes initial checks before taking off at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. The F-35B Lightning II participated in Korea Flying Training 2024, working to build interoperability between the U.S. and allied fifth-generation forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

