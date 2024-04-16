A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to the 121st Marine Fighter Attack Squadron completes initial checks before taking off at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. The F-35B Lightning II participated in Korea Flying Training 2024, working to build interoperability between the U.S. and allied fifth-generation forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 04:09
|Photo ID:
|8344850
|VIRIN:
|240415-F-EZ422-1164
|Resolution:
|4836x3218
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT