Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission

Four U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to the 121st Marine Fighter Attack Squadron prepare to take off during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 is a large-scale employment training, enhancing U.S. and ROK interoperability and ultimately enhancing U.S. and ROK commitments to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Samuel Earick)

