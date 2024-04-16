U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tanis Pendleton, 121st Marine Fighter Attack Squadron power liner mechanic, stands by while U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Cameron Caldwell, F-35 Lightning II pilot, completes final preparation before taking off during Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. KFT 24 designed to strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance by building and maintaining lethality in the air domain to deter, defend, and defeat any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 04:09 Photo ID: 8344855 VIRIN: 240415-F-EZ422-1098 Resolution: 5091x2864 Size: 6.23 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.