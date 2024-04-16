U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Cameron Caldwell, F-35 Lightning II pilot, completes pre-flight checks before taking off at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. During Korea Flying Training 2024, the fifth-generation aircraft worked with U.S. and allied fourth-generation aircraft to sharpen the combined readiness of the ROK and U.S. air and joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Samuel Earick)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 04:09
|Photo ID:
|8344851
|VIRIN:
|240415-F-EZ422-1205
|Resolution:
|4142x2330
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS
