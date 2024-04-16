Wolf Pack integrates 5th generation aircraft into ROK defense mission

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Cameron Caldwell, F-35 Lightning II pilot, completes pre-flight checks before taking off at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 15, 2024. During Korea Flying Training 2024, the fifth-generation aircraft worked with U.S. and allied fourth-generation aircraft to sharpen the combined readiness of the ROK and U.S. air and joint forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Samuel Earick)

