Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt, death educator and grief counselor, holds a training session regarding grief and mourning at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 12, 2024. The training provided attendees the opportunity to ask questions about personal experiences and develop a deeper understanding of the concepts of grief and mourning and how to apply them in their own lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew J. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2024 11:10
|Photo ID:
|8340626
|VIRIN:
|240412-F-TI641-1159
|Resolution:
|5690x2632
|Size:
|690.51 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Alan Wolfelt lends expertise on grief and mourning [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT