Tech. Sgt. Kiminece Redae, noncommissioned officer in charge of Uniforms, provides a briefing in the uniforms section of the mortuary at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 11, 2024. Dr. Alan Wolfelt (center) attended the orientation as part of a planned base visit, during which he delivered seminars on grief and mourning for the base populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew J. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 11:11 Photo ID: 8340618 VIRIN: 240411-F-TI641-1148 Resolution: 5440x3445 Size: 1.18 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dr. Alan Wolfelt lends expertise on grief and mourning [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.