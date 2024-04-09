Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt, death educator and grief counselor, receives a briefing in the uniforms section of the mortuary at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 11, 2024. Dr. Wolfelt is recognized as one of North America’s leading experts in death education and grief counseling, providing seminars and authoring multiple books on the subject. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew J. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 11:11 Photo ID: 8340622 VIRIN: 240411-F-TI641-1161 Resolution: 5004x3940 Size: 881.25 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dr. Alan Wolfelt lends expertise on grief and mourning [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.