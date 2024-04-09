Dr. Alan Wolfelt lends expertise on grief and mourning

Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt (center), death educator and grief counselor, stands in the meditation garden at the Fisher House for the Families of the Fallen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 11, 2024. The Air Force Mortuary Operations resiliency team hosted Dr. Wolfelt during an orientation that described the mortuary mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew J. Alvarado)

