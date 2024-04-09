Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt (center), death educator and grief counselor, stands in the meditation garden at the Fisher House for the Families of the Fallen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 11, 2024. The Air Force Mortuary Operations resiliency team hosted Dr. Wolfelt during an orientation that described the mortuary mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew J. Alvarado)
|04.11.2024
|04.15.2024 11:10
|8340623
|240411-F-TI641-1265
|5472x3817
|1.9 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|1
|0
This work, Dr. Alan Wolfelt lends expertise on grief and mourning [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dr. Alan Wolfelt lends expertise on grief and mourning
