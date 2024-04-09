Dr. Alan Wolfelt lends expertise on grief and mourning

Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt, death educator and grief counselor, pauses for a portrait during an Isochronal Inspection (ISO) Dock tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 11, 2024. During his visit, Dr. Wolfelt spent time with maintenance personnel and Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations before hosting seminars on grief and mourning for the base populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew J. Alvarado)

