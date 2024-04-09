Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Alan Wolfelt lends expertise on grief and mourning [Image 2 of 7]

    Dr. Alan Wolfelt lends expertise on grief and mourning

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt, death educator and grief counselor, receives a tour of an Isochronal Inspection (ISO) Dock at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 11, 2024. During his visit, Dr. Wolfelt spent time with maintenance personnel and Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations before hosting seminars on grief and mourning for the base populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew J. Alvarado)

