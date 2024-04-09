Dr. Alan Wolfelt lends expertise on grief and mourning

Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt, death educator and grief counselor, receives a tour of an Isochronal Inspection (ISO) Dock at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 11, 2024. During his visit, Dr. Wolfelt spent time with maintenance personnel and Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations before hosting seminars on grief and mourning for the base populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew J. Alvarado)

