149th Medical Group Training Exercise

U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Martinez, a medic with the 454th Engineer Company, checks the blood pressure of a fellow soldier prior to a training exercise at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, April 13, 2024. Martinez was checking vitals prior and post exercise to ensure there were no irregularities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)

