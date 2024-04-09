U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Baldree, left, and Tech. Sgt. Mike Martinez, both medical technicians from the 149th Medical Group Detachment 1, secure a patient during a training exericse at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, April 13, 2024. The members were wearing mission oriented protective posture gear to simulate a medical emergency response while under a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 12:49
|Photo ID:
|8339495
|VIRIN:
|240413-Z-GK303-1218
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th Medical Group Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT