    149th Medical Group Training Exercise [Image 5 of 9]

    149th Medical Group Training Exercise

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Martinez, a medical technician with the 149th Medical Group, left, stablizes the head of a patient while Staff Sgt. Robert Baldree, also a medical technician with the 149th Medical Group, fits a neckbrace on the patient as part of a training exercise at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, April 13, 2024. The training exercise is meant to simulate real world emergency responses in order for our unit to stay mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.14.2024 12:49
    Photo ID: 8339498
    VIRIN: 240413-Z-GK303-1389
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 149th Medical Group Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TEXAS
    MED
    JBSA
    149FW
    TMD

