    149th Medical Group Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    149th Medical Group Training Exercise

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the U.S. Army 454th Enginner Company and members of the U.S. Air Force 149th Medical Group communicate, strategize, and brief responding personnel during a training exercise at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, April 13, 2024. The training involved emergency medical response, search and rescue operations, and CBRN exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Medical Group Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

