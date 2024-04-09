149th Medical Group Training Exercise

Members of the U.S. Army 454th Enginner Company and members of the U.S. Air Force 149th Medical Group communicate, strategize, and brief responding personnel during a training exercise at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, April 13, 2024. The training involved emergency medical response, search and rescue operations, and CBRN exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)

Date Taken: 04.13.2024