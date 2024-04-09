U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Ramirez, a combat engineer with the 454th Engineer Company, checks for radiation exposure during a training exercise at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, April 13, 2024. The training is meant to represent a real world CBRN response to keep guard members mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2024 12:49
|Photo ID:
|8339501
|VIRIN:
|240413-Z-GK303-1850
|Resolution:
|4894x3712
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th Medical Group Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
