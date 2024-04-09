149th Medical Group Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Escareño, an aerospace medic with the 149th Medical Group, communicates with his team during a training exercise at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, April 13, 2024. Medical group members were wearing mission oriented protective posture gear to simulate an emergency response while under a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)

