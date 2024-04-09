U.S. Army Spc. Kyle Patrick, a combat engineer team lead with the 454th Engineer Company, writes down the coordinates of a simulated confined space rescue during a training exercise at Camp Swift in Bastrop, Texas, April 13, 2024. The training was meant to simulate real world rescue operations in order for the members to remain mission ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.14.2024 12:49 Photo ID: 8339499 VIRIN: 240413-Z-GK303-1718 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.57 MB Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 149th Medical Group Training Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.