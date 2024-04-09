F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. Pacific Air Forces is resolute in the collective defense of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. PACAF projects strength by exercising unique American capabilities, generating new strategic dilemmas for authoritarian regimes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

