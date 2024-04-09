Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 3 of 8]

    F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi to the runway for takeoff during Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. Pacific Air Forces is resolute in the collective defense of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. PACAF projects strength by exercising unique American capabilities, generating new strategic dilemmas for authoritarian regimes. PACAF will enhance interoperability and integration between systems, platforms, and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 06:06
    TAGS

    Agile Reaper
    3AEWAgileReaper
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    3 AEW
    AR24-1

