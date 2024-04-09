Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 5 of 8]

    F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxis to the runway for takeoff during Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. The future of warfare includes multi-domain, disaggregated high-end conflict, and the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing must train in a combat-representative environment to prepare its warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 06:06
    Photo ID: 8333946
    VIRIN: 240410-F-KB004-1178
    Resolution: 7122x4006
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22A Raptor

    Agile Reaper
    3AEWAgileReaper
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    3 AEW
    AR24-1

