A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxis to the runway for takeoff during Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. The future of warfare includes multi-domain, disaggregated high-end conflict, and the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing must train in a combat-representative environment to prepare its warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 06:06
|Photo ID:
|8333946
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-KB004-1178
|Resolution:
|7122x4006
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
