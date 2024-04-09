Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 1 of 8]

    F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Lewis-Batista, an F-22 Raptor crew chief with the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, prepares an F-22 for a sortie during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. The 3rd AEW is comprised of personnel from the 3rd Wing, 176th Wing, 477th Fighter Group, and the 673d Air Base Wing of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as well as units from the 168th Wing of Eielson Air Force Base and the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. AR 24-1 uses representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 06:06
    Photo ID: 8333942
    VIRIN: 240410-F-KB004-1056
    Resolution: 6401x4267
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

