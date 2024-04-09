F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Lewis-Batista, an F-22 Raptor crew chief with the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, prepares an F-22 for a sortie during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. The 3rd AEW is comprised of personnel from the 3rd Wing, 176th Wing, 477th Fighter Group, and the 673d Air Base Wing of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as well as units from the 168th Wing of Eielson Air Force Base and the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. AR 24-1 uses representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to generate combat air power in an expeditious manner across the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

