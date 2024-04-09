Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 2 of 8]

    F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Budd, an F-22 Raptor crew chief assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron within the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, prepares an F-22 for launch during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. AR 24-1 gives the 3rd AEW the opportunity to exercise command and control over units at five disaggregated locations across the Pacific theater of operations. This exercise tests the abilities of the force to fully employ agile combat employment in a combat-representative exercise scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 06:06
    Photo ID: 8333943
    VIRIN: 240410-F-KB004-1108
    Resolution: 6464x3636
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    Agile Reaper
    3AEWAgileReaper
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    3 AEW
    AR24-1

