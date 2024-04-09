F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oliver Budd, an F-22 Raptor crew chief assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron within the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, prepares an F-22 for launch during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. AR 24-1 gives the 3rd AEW the opportunity to exercise command and control over units at five disaggregated locations across the Pacific theater of operations. This exercise tests the abilities of the force to fully employ agile combat employment in a combat-representative exercise scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

