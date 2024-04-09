F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxis to the runway for takeoff during exercise Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. Pacific Air Forces is resolute in the collective defense of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. PACAF projects strength by exercising unique American capabilities, generating new strategic dilemmas for authoritarian regimes. PACAF will enhance interoperability and integration between systems, platforms, and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)

