A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron sits on the flight line before an exercise sortie during Agile Reaper 24-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, April 10, 2024. The U.S.’s strategic competitors increasingly threaten regional interests across the Indo-Pacific, negatively impacting security, sovereignty, and prosperity. The 3rd AEW continues to partner and engage with local communities in the Indo-Pacific to resolve these challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 06:06
|Photo ID:
|8333945
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-KB004-1133
|Resolution:
|6684x4456
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptors launch from Tinian for Agile Reaper 24-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT