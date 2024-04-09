Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students

Members of Team Yokota participate in the Yokota Middle School career fair at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. Students were able to explore several different U.S. Air Force career choices such as security forces, firefighting, medical and civil engineering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

