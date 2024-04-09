Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 7 of 9]

    Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From the left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Erica Huseby and Keegan Bushouer, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific vocalists; Senior Airman Kai Hammond, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific musician, perform for students attending the Yokota Middle School career fair at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 11, 2024. Airmen from across the base volunteered to give students demonstrations relating to their career field and answer questions about their future goals and aspirations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    This work, Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    DODEA
    Air Force
    Career Fair
    Yokota Middle School
    INDOPACOM

