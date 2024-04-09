A flier for the Yokota Middle School career fair showcases what students can expect to learn during the event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. Approximately 400 students attended the fair and questioned career representatives on the importance of their job, day-to-day challenges and overall quality of life in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.11.2024 02:32 Photo ID: 8333818 VIRIN: 240410-F-HD796-1189 Resolution: 3253x2514 Size: 576.01 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.