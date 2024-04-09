A flier for the Yokota Middle School career fair showcases what students can expect to learn during the event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. Approximately 400 students attended the fair and questioned career representatives on the importance of their job, day-to-day challenges and overall quality of life in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8333818
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-HD796-1189
|Resolution:
|3253x2514
|Size:
|576.01 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
