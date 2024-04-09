Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 4 of 9]

    Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A flier for the Yokota Middle School career fair showcases what students can expect to learn during the event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. Approximately 400 students attended the fair and questioned career representatives on the importance of their job, day-to-day challenges and overall quality of life in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 02:32
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PACAF
    DODEA
    Air Force
    Career Fair
    Yokota Middle School
    INDOPACOM

