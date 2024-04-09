U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Randy Peterson, 753rd Air Force Special Operations Command crew chief, demonstrates guiding a plane with a student during the Yokota Middle School career fair at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. The event provided an opportunity for Yokota students grades 5-12 to learn about different U.S. Air Force specialties and career paths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8333820
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-HD796-1282
|Resolution:
|5131x3414
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT