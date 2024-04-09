Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Randy Peterson, 753rd Air Force Special Operations Command crew chief, demonstrates guiding a plane with a student during the Yokota Middle School career fair at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. The event provided an opportunity for Yokota students grades 5-12 to learn about different U.S. Air Force specialties and career paths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

