Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexandria Dukart-Anderson, 374th Airlift Wing deputy sexual assault response coordinator, spins a scenario-based wheel with a student during the Yokota Middle School career fair at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. More than 65 Airmen and professionals volunteered to provide insight on their jobs and answer questions from students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

