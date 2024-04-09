U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexandria Dukart-Anderson, 374th Airlift Wing deputy sexual assault response coordinator, spins a scenario-based wheel with a student during the Yokota Middle School career fair at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. More than 65 Airmen and professionals volunteered to provide insight on their jobs and answer questions from students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2024 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8333819
|VIRIN:
|240410-F-HD796-1240
|Resolution:
|4915x3270
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
