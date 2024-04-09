Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 5 of 9]

    Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexandria Dukart-Anderson, 374th Airlift Wing deputy sexual assault response coordinator, spins a scenario-based wheel with a student during the Yokota Middle School career fair at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. More than 65 Airmen and professionals volunteered to provide insight on their jobs and answer questions from students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    This work, Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    DODEA
    Air Force
    Career Fair
    Yokota Middle School
    INDOPACOM

