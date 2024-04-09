U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Calip, 374th Civil Engineering Squadron emergency management journeyman, poses next to a mannequin in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during the career fair held for Yokota Middle School students at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. The event offered students a chance to explore careers, meet local professionals, ask questions and view demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
This work, Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
