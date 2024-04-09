Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 8 of 9]

    Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Calip, 374th Civil Engineering Squadron emergency management journeyman, poses next to a mannequin in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during the career fair held for Yokota Middle School students at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. The event offered students a chance to explore careers, meet local professionals, ask questions and view demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2024 02:32
    Photo ID: 8333822
    VIRIN: 240410-F-HD796-1368
    Resolution: 5038x3352
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    DODEA
    Air Force
    Career Fair
    Yokota Middle School
    INDOPACOM

