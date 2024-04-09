Yokota Middle School hosts career fair for students

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luke Calip, 374th Civil Engineering Squadron emergency management journeyman, poses next to a mannequin in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during the career fair held for Yokota Middle School students at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2024. The event offered students a chance to explore careers, meet local professionals, ask questions and view demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

