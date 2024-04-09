Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment [Image 3 of 7]

    More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing

    The 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management aircraft parts store undergoes re-warehousing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. The APS is responsible for housing daily aircraft equipment, supporting all three Fighter Generation Squadrons, the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron, and the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron with any assets needed to sustain mission ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 11:56
    Photo ID: 8332259
    VIRIN: 240131-F-HO927-1063
    Resolution: 5949x3958
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Air Force
    20th FW
    Parts Store

