The 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management aircraft parts store undergoes re-warehousing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. The APS is responsible for housing daily aircraft equipment, supporting all three Fighter Generation Squadrons, the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron, and the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron with any assets needed to sustain mission ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 11:56
|Photo ID:
|8332259
|VIRIN:
|240131-F-HO927-1063
|Resolution:
|5949x3958
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment
