More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment

The U.S. Air Force 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron mobility readiness spares packages shop ensures kits are ready and loaded at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. The MRSP shop focuses on preparing packages of aircraft equipment for temporary duty assignments, deployments, or other bases that are in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

