More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyrean Baldwin, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron mobility readiness spares packages shop journeyman, rolls a tire into a storing kit at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. MRSP Airmen keep a close eye on the number of parts for their kits, ensuring they remain at their highest percentage of loaded assets ready for the next mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

