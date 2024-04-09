More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment

When the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon requires service, maintainers contact the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management flight to acquire aircraft parts to fix the problem.



The materiel management flight consists of various shops such as the Aircraft Parts Store and the Mobility Readiness Spares Packages. The APS is responsible for housing daily aircraft equipment, supporting all three Fighter Generation Squadrons, the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron, and the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron. The MRSP, however, is accountable for storing aircraft parts for future temporary duty assignments, deployments, and other bases in need.



“Our mission is to ensure we have accurate equipment accountability,” said Master Sgt. Anthony Yenser, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management flight superintendent. “Providing our equipment to maintainers in a timely manner is crucial to efficiently assist in generating mission-ready aircraft.”



Receiving new equipment each month requires personnel to strategically store the parts to maximize utilization of warehouse space, which they accomplish effectively by re-warehousing consistently. Re-warehousing entails Airmen efficiently finding better ways to organize equipment each time they receive another load of parts.



Shaw’s pilots fly the F-16 on a near-daily basis for training. The wear and tear this cycle causes is offset by the work aircraft maintainers put in just as often. APS contributes to their work by providing day-to-day aircraft parts that are needed to ensure the aircraft is fully equipped and capable of taking off safely.



The APS works to support their wingmen and Shaw’s aircraft by providing 24-hour coverage, including weekends and holidays, with a member on stand-by duty in case of emergencies.



When the FGSs go on a TDY or deployment, they won’t have access to the APS; instead, they rely on the MRSP to provide kits that contain all the necessary equipment to support and sustain the mission downrange.



“Managing the aircraft parts over time is what takes the most consistency when preparing the kits,” said Staff Sgt. Leon Hill, 20th LRS MRSP non-commissioned officer in charge. “Maintaining the kit to be prepped and ready is important in order to assist our wingmen at a moment's notice.”



MSRP Airmen keep a close eye on the number of parts for their kits, ensuring they remain at their highest percentage of loaded aircraft equipment ready for the next mission.



In cases where other F-16 units need particular parts, APS and MRSP are there to give a hand, creating a collaboration of familiarity and trust with comrades across the globe. U.S. Air Force bases or training exercises such as the Red Flag or Green Flag at Nellis AFB, Nevada, collaborate with the materiel management flight to acquire aircraft equipment.



Working in LRS calls for continuous management and responsibility. Without it, training and future missions would be impacted by low or missing equipment.



“The most important thing about this job is that my Airmen understand how they impact the mission,” said Master Sgt. Michael Tejada, 20th LRS asset management section chief. “Sometimes it's hard to fully see when you sit behind a keyboard, but once you go downrange you see how aircraft equipment being sent out on time greatly impacts whether or not the jets take off and complete their mission.”

