    More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment [Image 6 of 7]

    More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Geovanni Gonzalez, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, organizes equipment at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. The APS provides aircraft assets that are needed for maintenance of Shaw’s F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    VIRIN: 240131-F-HO927-1125
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    This work, More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    Air Force
    20th FW
    Parts Store

