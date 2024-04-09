U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron materiel management flight pose for a group photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 31, 2024. The materiel management flight consists of various shops that collect and organize aircraft equipment to provide when needed, complementing mission readiness at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 Photo ID: 8332270 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US This work, More to the parts store: 20th LRS supports Shaw with aircraft equipment [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mariana Tafur