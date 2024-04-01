A soldier with the Polish Armed Forces inspects a 2nd Cavalry Regiment vehicle at the German-Poland border in Jędrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. As part of Saber Strike 24, multiple convoys participated in a tactical road march from Vilseck, Germany, to Poland, displaying the ability to operate jointly while efficiently moving troops and equipment over land. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 04:15 Photo ID: 8331595 VIRIN: 240409-A-VH966-1008 Resolution: 6770x4836 Size: 2.56 MB Location: PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Convoy to Saber Strike 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.