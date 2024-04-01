A soldier with the Polish Armed Forces inspects a 2nd Cavalry Regiment vehicle at the German-Poland border in Jędrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. As part of Saber Strike 24, multiple convoys participated in a tactical road march from Vilseck, Germany, to Poland, displaying the ability to operate jointly while efficiently moving troops and equipment over land. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|04.09.2024
|04.10.2024 04:15
|8331595
|240409-A-VH966-1008
|6770x4836
|2.56 MB
|PL
|6
|0
This work, Convoy to Saber Strike 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
