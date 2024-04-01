Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Convoy to Saber Strike 24 [Image 7 of 8]

    Convoy to Saber Strike 24

    POLAND

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A soldier with the Polish Armed Forces inspects a 2nd Cavalry Regiment vehicle at the German-Poland border in Jędrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. As part of Saber Strike 24, multiple convoys participated in a tactical road march from Vilseck, Germany, to Poland, displaying the ability to operate jointly while efficiently moving troops and equipment over land. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8331595
    VIRIN: 240409-A-VH966-1008
    Location: PL
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Vcorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

