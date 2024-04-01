Convoy to Saber Strike 24

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment arrive at Wettiner-Kaserne to begin Saber Strike 24 in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. Saber Strike 24 is the first exercise of DEFENDER 24, a large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF)-led series of exercises designed to deter adversaries, build readiness and strengthen the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

