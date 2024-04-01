Convoy to Saber Strike 24

U.S. Soldiers arrive at a German-Poland border inspection site during Saber Strike 24 in Jedrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. Multinational exercises such as Saber Strike 24 demonstrate and strengthen the NATO alliance’s commitment to security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Location: PL