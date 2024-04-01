Convoy to Saber Strike 24

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment refill the transmission fluid on a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle during Saber Strike 24 in Jedrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. After crossing from Germany to Poland, each vehicle was screened by the Polish Armed Forces for proper maintenance and safety before continuing on their tactical march. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

