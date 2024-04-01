Convoy to Saber Strike 24

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, refuel and conduct maintenance on vehicles at Wettiner-Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. To initiate the start of Saber Strike 24, vehicles assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment were serviced at a Convoy Support Center (CSC) before traveling to Poland to continue the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 04:22
|Photo ID:
|8331589
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-VH966-1002
|Resolution:
|7158x5113
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
