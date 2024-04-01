U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 493rd Petroleum Support Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, refuel and conduct maintenance on vehicles at Wettiner-Kaserne in Frankenberg, Germany, April 9, 2024. To initiate the start of Saber Strike 24, vehicles assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment were serviced at a Convoy Support Center (CSC) before traveling to Poland to continue the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.10.2024 04:22 Photo ID: 8331589 VIRIN: 240409-A-VH966-1002 Resolution: 7158x5113 Size: 3.01 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Convoy to Saber Strike 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.